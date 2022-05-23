CEAT becomes official strategic timeout partner for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd, has become the official strategic timeout partner for Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. According to Arnab Banerjee, chief operating officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, women’s cricket has showcased some stellar performances in the past and CEAT, as a brand, is always committed to uplifting women’s sports in India. “We have been associated with men’s cricket for almost two decades now and are taking our journey ahead with the Women’s T20 Challenge. At CEAT, we celebrate and uplift the spirit of the game without any bias, and we look forward to being a part of the Women’s T20 Challenge as the strategic timeout partner,” he added.

According to CEAT, its association with women cricket as a strategic timeout partner is aimed at bringing women’s cricket at par with that of men’s cricket in India. “CEAT has had a long-standing relationship with Indian cricket, be its bat sponsorship association with ace cricketers or being the official timeout partner of the much-celebrated international cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2015 CEAT has always been at the forefront of cricket,” the company added.

“We thank CEAT for their continuous support to cricket in India and setting an example of breaking the gender stereotypes. We are looking forward to many such associations with CEAT for strengthening women’s cricket in India,” Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Women’s Cricket, stated.

The concept of the strategic time-out was introduced a few years ago to give the teams a chance to recollect their plans during the game. There are two time-outs of two minutes and 30 seconds each during every innings, the first of which could be taken between the overs six and nine and the second could be taken between the thirteenth and sixteenth over.

CEAT, the company of RPG Enterprises, was established in 1958. CEAT claims to produce over 20 million tyres a year and offers a range of tyres to all segments and manufactures including heavy-duty trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, earthmovers, forklifts, tractors, trailers, cars, motorcycles and scooters as well as auto-rickshaws.

