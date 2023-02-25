CEAT bags the rights as strategic timeout partner to Women’s Premier League

The three-year contract marks another milestone in CEAT’s long relationship with Indian cricket, be it as the strategic timeout partner for IPL, the Women’s T20 challenge, bat sponsorships and association with leading cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. This year marks the first time that there will be a full-fledged Women’s Premier League, a clear indicator of the growing traction and affinity for women’s cricket in India.

Commenting on winning the rights, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Tyres said, “We are proud to cement our partnership with BCCI as the strategic timeout partner to Women’s Premier League. Over the years, we have seen a significant rise in interest in the women’s game bolstered by some fantastic performances from our women in blue. We hope that through this association we can play a pivotal role in giving a fillip to the game and making it more mainstream.”

The first edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai across two venues – Brabourne Stadium in Churchgate and D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The debut match of WPL will be hosted by D.Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. The inaugural season of WPL will witness the participation of 5 teams: Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

