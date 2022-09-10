CEAT bags strategic time out partnership of Road Safety World Series 2022

CEAT Ltd has been appointed as the new official strategic timeout partner for the second edition of Road Safety World Series 2022 (RSWS), the international T20 cricket league featuring national and international cricketing legends.

CEAT’s mission has always been to make ‘Mobility Safer and Smarter Every day’ and at the same time, we have a long association with different formats of cricket, Arnab Banerjee, chief operating officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said. “We are looking forward to being a strategic time out partner with RSWS, wherein the nation’s beloved sport focuses on road safety in India and globally. This cricket tournament will strengthen our commitment to make Indian roads safer for pedestrians and vehicles,” he added.

CEAT claims to have had a long-standing relationship with Indian cricket. CEAT is the bat sponsor of several ace cricketers, strategic time out partner for Women’s cricket cricketers, and the official timeout partner of the much-celebrated Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2015. Safety of its customers is paramount for CEAT, which is also reflected in all its product offerings. In every communication to its stakeholders, CEAT always propagates road safety and showcases how its different product segments enable safety in its tyres suited for the Indian road conditions. CEAT is further enhancing the importance of adhering to the road safety norms of the country through association with RSWS 2022.

The tournament will commence on September 10, 2022, which will witness eight teams, India Legends, England Legends, Australia Legends, West Indies Legends, Sri Lanka Legends, South Africa Legends, Bangladesh Legends, and New Zealand Legends competing for the coveted trophy.

CEAT, the flagship company of RPG Enterprises, was established in 1958. Today, CEAT is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers and has a strong presence in global markets.CEAT claims to produce over 40 million tyres a year and offers the widest range of tyres to all segments and manufactures world-class radials for heavy-duty trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, earthmovers, forklifts, tractors, trailers, cars, motorcycles and scooters as well as auto-rickshaws.

Also Read: Xiaomi India encourages consumers to not buy tech through their latest campaign ‘Tech Ka Shubh Muhurat’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook