CCI approves Sony-Zee merger

The Competition Commission of India, India’s competition watchdog, has approved the merger of Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Network India) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), as per sources close to the development. The CCI, as per sources, has cited certain conditions for the same. Once met, the two broadcasting houses will be able to consolidate their TV channels, streaming platforms, as well as their film assets.

As per various media reports, the CCI had stated in a 21-page notice that its initial assessment showed the proposed deal will leave the merged business in a strong position” with roughly 92 channels in India, citing Sony’s global revenue of $86 billion and assets of $211 billion.

CCI had claimed that the consolidation has the potential to hurt competition by providing “unparalleled bargaining power.” Recently, Zee and Culver Max offered to close TV channels in the relevant markets if needed in order to allay CCI’s concern over market domination.

