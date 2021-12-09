CavinKare inks third-umpire brand-partner deal with Indian cricket team

As part of the deal, CavinKare will promote its flagship brands during the home matches played by the Indian men’s team

Chennai-based FMCG company CavinKare on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Indian cricket team for their home season in 2021-2022, and has inked an agreement for a year as the exclusive third umpire brand partner, with a right of first refusal for subsequent seasons.

The multi-crore partnership, arranged by ITW Sports Consulting, is valid for all home-ground matches (T20, ODI, and test) for the season.

As part of the deal, CavinKare will promote its flagship brands during the home matches played by the Indian men’s team, which will span 21 matches between 2021 and 2022, as well as subsequent matches as determined by the BCCI’s FTP.

Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CavinKare’s CEO and director of FMCG, said, “It is truly a momentous occasion for us at CavinKare, and we are happy to work with international cricket in India. Cricket is a shared emotion that instantly unites people from all over the country, and our brands properly reflect this sense of togetherness. We are optimistic that the association and exposure that we will gain throughout the course of the contests will be phenomenal. We are confident that this will increase our brand’s visibility in new regions, especially among the global audience.”

The partnership was launched with the company’s flagship brand, ‘Indica’, during the T20 series of the ongoing India-New Zealand cricket series, with the slogan “Take it Easy”, said a release by CavinKare.

