CavinKare assigns its digital mandate to White Rivers Media

White Rivers Media, an integrated creative digital agency, has won the digital mandate of Buds & Berries, the online-first personal care brand by CavinKare, in a (multi-agency) pitch. The recent digital launch of the brand marked the 31-year-old company’s entry in the direct-to-consumer space.

The independent agency will partner with the brand to build disruptive value for consumers by paving a unique, seamless journey for them through creative digital strategies. The brand presently offers skin and hair care products that are available for purchase on Amazon.

“Evolved consumers have evolved personal care needs. Present generation of consumers focus on ingredients, inspirations, and inclinations in life. Thus, Buds & Berries! Our garden-fresh beauty range made as per years of R&D experience, Buds & Berries will be marketed with an aim to create a distinct presence for easy discovery, quick recall and effective business performance. White Rivers Media will helm the creative and digital media strategies to achieve the first two objectives, in turn paving a natural course for the third to materialise,” Amlan Pati, marketing head – digital and e-com., CavinKare, said on the association with the creative digital agency.

According to Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, the shifting consumer preferences favour a future of cut-throat direct-to-consumer selling. “Traditional businesses that are planning to scale up must tap into the model before competition peaks. CavinKare has been strategising its digital-first and digital-only unit, leveraging expertise from its omnichannel footprint, for quite some time now. To join their journey at this critical turn, and to facilitate it forward with our solutions, has been a memorable experience to say the least,” he added further.

