Castrol unveils refreshed brand and plans $60 million investment in EV battery testing center

Castrol, a global lubricant company and part of the bp group, has unveiled a refreshed brand that includes an updated look.

Castrol has also announced plans to invest approximately $60 million in a new, electric vehicle (EV) battery testing center and analytical laboratory in the UK. Furthermore, Castrol’s ON immersion cooling fluid for data centers has been fully approved by Submer for use across their product portfolio.

The refreshed brand identity is the outcome of a brand strategy process that involves comprehensive research, analysis, and input from stakeholders, customers, and industry experts, a statement from the company said.

Castrol aims to broaden its appeal with a more diverse customer base in lubricants, services, and solutions. The brand refresh maintains Castrol’s iconic red, green, and white colors, which are strongly associated with the brand and set to improve brand memorability in the digital world.

“Our refreshed brand identity reflects our commitment to investing in the future and creating new opportunities for growth and success.” said Nicola Buck, chief marketing officer of Castrol.

“The worlds of mobility and industry are facing faster-than-ever changes as the world transforms and aims for net zero, and customers want more sustainable solutions. Change is vital for Castrol to thrive. We’re signalling to the world that we are set for the future.” added Buck.

“A refreshed brand should not be just a cosmetic exercise; in my view it’s a strategic imperative that drives growth, differentiation, and long-term success,” said Michelle Jou, CEO of Castrol.

