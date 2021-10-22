Castrol Power1 Ultimate brings Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador for its new campaign

The campaign explores the idea of ‘The Man and the Machine’

Castrol Power1 Ultimate has launched a new digital campaign around #PerformanceThatSurprises highlighting the brand’s synthetic formula that offers superior engine health for two-wheelers. The campaign features actor Tiger Shroff as the face of Castrol Power1 Ultimate.

Conceptualised by Schbang, the campaign explores the idea of ‘The Man and the Machine’ and showcases a performance face-off between Castrol Power1 Ultimate and Tiger Shroff. In the face-off, both Tiger and Castrol Power1 Ultimate compete against each other to emerge as the ultimate performer.

“At Castrol, we have consistently delivered industry-leading products that offer unmatched protection and performance for vehicles. Our new campaign #PerformanceThatSurprises creatively illustrates how our consumers can unlock the ultimate performance by using Castrol Power1 Ultimate. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate our offerings and communications with the purpose of providing superior performance and experience to bike enthusiasts,” Jaya Jamrani, vice president, marketing, Castrol India, said on the launch of the new campaign.

“Every bike enthusiast wants to get the ultimate performance from their bike. This is especially true for Indian consumers, given their heightened enthusiasm for better performance from bikes. Taking a cue, we conceptualised a face-off between Castrol Power1 Ultimate and Tiger Shroff, to offer a visual delight for bike enthusiasts who want to unlock the ultimate performance from their vehicles,” Harshil Karia, founder, Schbang, added.

Castrol’s Power1 Ultimate campaign is going live on key digital platforms from October 22 and will be bolstered by strong on-ground execution to leverage Castrol’s wide retail network; including independent auto workshops through product displays, key visuals, and demonstration videos.

