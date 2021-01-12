Castrol India appoints Jaya Jamrani as vice president, marketing

Jamrani has spent over a decade across various verticals in Castrol both in India and globally, after a stint with Unilever

Castrol India Limited, the automotive lubricants company, has announced the appointment of Jaya Jamrani as vice president – marketing effective from January 1, 2021 to lead Castrol’s marketing function for India. In her new role, Jamrani will lead the marketing strategy for India across business segments, including forging strategic partnerships for growth.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Jamrani has spent over a decade across various verticals in Castrol both in India and globally, after a stint with Unilever. Her broad-based experience and understanding of changing consumer needs has helped her lead campaigns for Castrol like the Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Castrol Super Mechanic, drive successful media and content partnerships including Castrol Activ Scooter Girl in the City and Castrol Power1 Roadies as well as steer strategic associations like the Castrol-3M collaboration.

Along with her strong knowledge of our business and proven ability to drive results, Jaya can be credited with some of our successful purpose-led marketing and influencer-advocacy campaigns in the recent past, Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India, said. “I look forward to her contributions as we aim to strengthen our position as a leading lubricants brand in the Indian market and drive the Castrol brand to newer heights pivoting from products to integrated solutions,” he added further.

“The future promises to be just as exciting as we continue on our transformation agenda with the evolution of lubricants usage and shifts in attitudes towards mobility and convenience,” Jamrani added.

Castrol India Limited is a lubricants company with brands such as Castrol CRB, Castrol GTX, and in more recent times Castrol Activ, Castrol Magnatec and Castrol Vecton. The company also has a presence in select segments like high performance lubricants and metalworking fluids in industries as varied as automotive manufacturing to mining to machinery and wind and energy.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook