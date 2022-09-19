Casio rolls out new campaign #FarakPadtaHai

Consumer electronics company Casio India has rolled out a new advertisement as part of its brand campaign #FarakPadtaHai for its calculator category. Following the previous two films which targeted corporate workers and traders respectively, the third film targets students who use calculators for their academic courses. As per the company, the film is based on a key insight that students pay little attention to low-involvement items such as a calculator during purchase, a decision if made incorrectly they end up regretting as the product starts impacting their lives.

As a consumer-centric brand, Casio has always ensured that its offerings add value to consumers’ lives, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India, said. “After rigorously studying the market, we created this campaign Farak Padta Hai (It Makes a Difference) for Casio calculators to highlight the importance of making correct decisions so that we can continue to impact consumers positively. Through this campaign, we are hoping to spread the message that consumers should consider quality, innovation, legacy, trust and overall value when purchasing calculators too as they all matter,” he added.

According to the company, Casio is a market leader in calculators. The campaign is conceptualised by Casio’s in-house brand team along with Vishal Mittal and produced by Rat Films. Through the campaign, the brand attempts to create awareness among non-users by using humor to hammer home the importance of making correct choices even for seemingly small purchases. The digital films are live across all social media pages of the brand including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Capturing the brand message, the film opens with its protagonist (a student) being told by his un-comprehending father to make do with any ordinary calculator if his preferred brand – Casio is not available. The protagonist then imagines a series of escalating scenarios impacting his life, all due to the repercussions of using an ordinary calculator leading him to stand firm in his demand for a Casio calculator only.

