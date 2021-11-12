Casio launches a new campaign to celebrate its silver jubilee in India

Casio has always reverberated a sense of togetherness and belonginess and that is what is reflected in the brand film too.

Casio India has launched a new campaign ‘25 Saalon ka saath kuchh apni wali baat’ to celebrate the completion of company’s 25 years in India. Capturing a glimpse of 25 years of its journey in India, the film portrays ‘Badalte rahe hum isliye sath chalte rahe hum’. Casio all through these years kept evolving as per the changing needs and attitude of Indian consumers yet continued to remain relevant, Kulbhushan Seth, vice president, Casio India, said. “We take immense pride and feel extremely joyous on completing 25 years milestone in India. Casio has always reverberated a sense of togetherness and belonginess and that is what is reflected in our brand film too. I would want to thank all our stakeholders including associates, partners, customers and clients for being a part of our 25 years journey,” he added.

Through a montage of moments, the brand film weaves together a narrative showcasing a journey of constant changes, evolving relationships yet how Casio continued to touch millions of lives actively and passively with its various products such as watches, calculators, musical instruments, clocks, digital diaries, and projectors among others, over the years.

The film opens up with a young girl extending a hand of friendship to his classmate only to find out that they are wearing the same Casio Vintage watch. Their relationship changes over time, they grow up but they keep on wearing their heart on their sleeves along with different Casio watches for different times on their hands. Similarly in the following frames, different aspects of nostalgia, special memories, light-hearted moments and good old days were brought to life highlighting how Casio calculators and music instruments are not just products but a set of emotions.

Read Also: E-commerce firms clock $9.2 billion GMV during the festive sales in 2021: RedSeer

Read Also: Marketers to achieve a single customer view by end of 2022: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook