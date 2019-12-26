Casio India’s Baby-G urges customers to #QuitTheComfortZone with Jacqueline Fernandez

The new Baby-G range of watches are equipped with bluetooth, step tracker, shock resistant, tough solar, stop watch and available in a range of attractive colours

Casio India has rolled out the latest campaign for its Baby-G range of watches with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the face of the brand. The #QuitTheComfortZone campaign is aimed at the modern, new age women of today who enjoys experimenting with their fashion and lifestyle. The new Baby-G range of watches are equipped with bluetooth, step tracker, shock resistant, tough solar, stop watch and available in a range of attractive colours. A complete package for the modern woman that complements athleisure fashion at its best.

For Kulbhushan Seth, vice-president, Casio India, the modern woman is bold and unafraid to shed their inhibitions. Furthermore, he added, Jacqueline Fernande’s style appeal will help in enhancing the brand value of Baby-G.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world. Casio India’s range of products include sales and marketing of handheld calculators, desktop calculators, scientific calculators, printing calculators, label printers, laser-LED based green projectors, wrist watches, clocks and EMI (electronic musical instruments). The company has also established service centres across the country to provide after-sales-services.

Read Also: Publicis Sapient’s Teresa Barreira on how CMOs role has evolved from being the custodians of a brand to that of being drivers who enable growth

Read Also: ZEE5 aims to increase web reach by 5x by launching Progressive Web App