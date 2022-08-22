Casio India launches its new brand campaign #LiveYourDream

Casio India has launched its new brand campaign called #LiveYourDream for its Casiotone range of beginner music keyboards. For this campaign, the company has launched a brand film featuring Darsheel Safary playing the role of an underdog who is able to rise in the eyes of his peers with the help of music-playing skills he has developed by learning the Casiotone.

The aim is to transform young India from a music loving to a music playing people, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India, said. “We believe that Casiotone will help us take a giant leap towards this goal. Casiotone has an uncluttered interface which makes it less overwhelming for beginners. Also, keeping the target market in mind, the instrument has deliberately been made sleek and colorful to augment the appeal and attractiveness that a musical instrument player enjoys. Knowing to play a musical instrument is the epitome of cool and we hope that this campaign instigates Generation Z to pick up one,”

The campaign is supported by well-known artists from the music industry such as music composer Sean Rolden, singer-instrumentalist Swasti Mehul, keyboard player Anshuman Singh and singer-instrumentalist Priyanshi Srivastava communicating their own tryst with social recognition achieved through playing a musical instrument.



According to the company, the mission is to increase the number of musical instrument players in India by targeting Generation Z and younger Millennials. The Casiotone keyboard with its beginner friendly interface and compatibility with Casio’s own self learning app Casio Music Space is the company’s go-to-brand to accomplish this mission. Conceptualised by Tribes Communication Pvt Ltd and produced by Rising Star Productions, the film takes the opportunity to highlight these strengths of Casiotone which enables the protagonist to realize his desire of playing an instrument and garner admiration from his fellow college students. The film is live across all social media pages of the company including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

