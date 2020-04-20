Casio encourages citizens to #StayHomeStayTough

Fernandez shared a video inviting people to join the inversion challenge on Instagram

At a time when people across the country are confined to their homes due to the lockdown imposed by the government, Baby-G, the timepiece brand from Casio is creating awareness on the importance of leading a healthier lifestyle through its #StayHomeStayTough campaign. The campaign addresses the need to keep oneself strong, both mentally and physically by engaging in different forms of fitness.

The initiative is being promoted across different social media platforms by the brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez who is urging people to come together and replicate her favourite fitness moves such as the inversion. As part of the campaign, Fernandez shared a video inviting people to join the inversion challenge on Instagram. “The modern-day woman personifies a bold and fearless outlook. In today’s testing times, as we stay home and fight the virus, we must further strengthen this ethos and take on each day as it comes. Let’s come together to join the movement as we #StayHomeStayTough,” the actor added.

Casio India Company Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) which has been operating in India since 1996, has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.

Casio India’s range of products include sales and marketing of handheld calculators, desktop calculators, scientific calculators, printing calculators, label printers, laser-LED based green projectors, wrist watches, clocks and EMI (Electronic Musical Instruments).

