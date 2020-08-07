CashKaro’s Swati Bhargava on life beyond work

Swati Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro

The Job

What I love most about my job is that we actually give cash back to people in their hands! CashKaro and EarnKaro are in the business of performance and digital marketing. I like that what we do is so ROI centric, yet creates an impact at the same time.

I would like affiliate and performance marketing to get more acknowledgement for their contribution to Indian e-commerce in particular, and opening up the user funnel. More generically speaking, I am looking forward to seeing more women in the workforce, as entrepreneurs, investors and in the boardroom.

The Weekdays

My day usually starts between 5:30 and 6 am. My morning routine starts with stretching exercises, followed by a walk, pranayama and aum chanting. I often do coconut oil pulling and jal neti which have amazing health benefits. I start work at 9 am, from home of course. I really enjoy the morning meeting, seeing all our teams discuss plans for the day with great energy. The exchange of positive vibes in the morning provides good motivation for everyone, and creates a semblance of the fun we used to have in our office. I usually wrap up work by 7 or 8 pm, and then step out into the garden to get some fresh air before dinner. Gratitude is an important part of my day, so I make it a point to start and the end the day with positive affirmations.

The Weekend

My weekends pre-Covid were all about travelling, meeting friends and family, and exploring new things to do in my city. Given the current situation, I use this time to video call with loved ones I haven’t seen in a long time. I also catch up on my reading, do meditation and spend time with family. There is always some work to be done over the weekends, so I carve out time for that. I am quite active on Instagram; sometimes I also take time out to create content for my channel over the weekend.

The Toys

My phone and MacBook are my go-to devices, apart from a good Bluetooth speaker and a second screen for my laptop.

The Logos

I love formal clothes from Karen Millen & Coast, summer wear from Ajio, shoes from Carvela and Coach, essentials from Mamaearth, WOW and Forest Essentials, make-up from Sephora and Make Up For Ever, beauty products from Belief and Etude House, Indian wear from Ogaan, bags from Prada, accessories from Confluence, and organic food from Sattvic Foods.

