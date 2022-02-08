Cashify announces Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador for an integrated marketing campaign

Four separate multi-lingual campaigns will be run in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on TV and across digital platforms

Cashify has announced the appointment of Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador. With the association, the company aims to expand its presence in South India. “The two-year partnership will help Cashify further spread its message of reliability, accessibility, and trustworthiness to the youth,” the company said in an official statement. Four separate multi-lingual campaigns will be run in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi on TV and across digital platforms.

The campaign will be released across digital platforms and TV channels by the second week of February 2022. The first phase of the campaign will target the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “It’s an absolute honour to have Rashmika Mandanna on board as our first female brand ambassador. From making her debut in the film industry to conquering it within 5 years, Rashmika is a sheer force of talent. We’re sure this partnership will bring only good tidings for both of us and for that we’re truly thrilled,” Nakul Kumar, co-founder and COO, Cashify said.

“In the recent years, Cashify has become almost synonymous with trading off second hand smartphones for cash. I, for one, believe in repurposing and recycling whenever possible. With this collaboration, I hope to contribute some amount of sustainability to our everyday relationship with smartphones and other gadgets,” Mandanna stated.

“By getting Rashmika Mandanna as another valuable member of Cashify, we plan to establish Cashify as a brand that’s youthful, ever-evolving and something one can always count on. Establishing long term relationships with such talented actors as our brand ambassadors fills us with joy. This campaign also serves as a fun way to connect with the Indian youth and inform them about the opportunities being provided by Cashify simply by selling their old phones and getting paid instantly. It is a matter of great pride for Cashify to reach out to our vast consumer base in South India in regional languages and continue to grow the Cashify community,” Puneet Arora, director-marketing (brand and content), Cashify, said.

