Cashfree Payments rolls out ‘Out of the World’ brand campaign featuring

The 360-degree campaign has been leveraged across multiple touch points via television commercials (TVCs), social media, webinars, events, among others.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The 'Out of the World' campaign features actors Naveen Kasturia, Badri Chavan and Onima Kashyap in the TVCs

Cashfree Payments has announced the launch of its ‘Out of the World’ brand campaign, featuring actors Naveen Kasturia, Badri Chavan and Onima Kashyap. The campaign was conceptualised and developed by Cog Culture. Through it, the company aims to highlight the role and importance of a trusted and scalable payments partner in the growth journey of startups. The 360-degree campaign has been leveraged across multiple touch points via television commercials (TVCs), social media, webinars, events, among others.

Last year, the ‘Yeh Mera Idea Tha’ campaign showed people kicking themselves when they see the ideas they once had were turned into successful startups by others, Viral Pandya, chief culture office, Cog Culture, said. “This year’s campaign celebrates ideas and entrepreneurial culture. The films show that, as it happens in real life when someone has an idea, his friends help him finetune it, often pointing out what he might have missed,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign features three TVCs that underscore that ‘Out of the World’ business ideas need an out-of-the-world payment solution to unlock their true potential. The TVCs demonstrate this and focus on three distinctive attributes – trust, security and growth. 

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 11:15:39 am