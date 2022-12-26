Cashfree Payments partners with Sony Entertainment and Sony LIV for Shark Tank India Season 2

Cashfree Payments, has announced its partnership with Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV as the ‘Payments Partner’ for Shark Tank India season 2. According to the company, this is its second year of partnering with Shark Tank India.

Cashfree Payments value the entrepreneurial spirit and understand the importance of an enabling startup ecosystem, Akash Sinha, co-founder and CEO, Cashfree Payments, said. “India’s digital payments growth story is fuelled by a surge in the number of startups not just in metros but across tier 2 and tier 3 cities. We believe this association goes a long way towards our philosophy of fostering innovation in the Indian startup ecosystem,” he added.

According to the company, the partnership aligns with the company’s vision of enabling entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful and scalable businesses. The show will premier on 2 January 2023.

