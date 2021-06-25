Cashfree appoints Vaibhav Mehrotra as the head of marketing

With a career spanning over 13 years, Mehrotra has worked in leadership positions at DLF Ltd, Max Group, Cognizant Interactive and Photon Interactive

Cashfree, the payments and API banking solutions company, has appointed Vaibhav Mehrotra as the head of marketing to drive the company’s marketing strategy through its growth phase. Mehrotra will be responsible for building the brand while instilling industry best practices across brand marketing, product marketing, digital and performance marketing. He will also build a strong marketing team under his leadership.

With a career spanning over 13 years, Mehrotra has worked in leadership positions at DLF Ltd, Max Group, Cognizant Interactive and Photon Interactive. In his most recent role as the head of brand and marketing, office business at DLF, he led the marketing charter across six cities, launched various products and brand campaigns covering earned, owned, and paid media. He has executed various campaigns for brand awareness and demand generation.

“Vaibhav joins us at a time when the fintech industry and Cashfree are going through massive disruptions. His understanding of the B2B business will help define strategic roadmaps and deploy marketing solutions for Cashfree,” Reeju Datta, co-founder, Cashfree, said on the appointment.

“Fintech has truly emerged as one of the leading growth drivers in the country and across the globe. I look forward to building and supporting our growth and the continued improvements we are making in the payments space. This is an exciting time to join this innovative and vision-led organisation,” Mehrotra added.

Cashfree provides full-stack payments solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with a simple integration. Cashfree’s offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateway, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account verification API and Auto Collect — a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta, Cashfree is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 20 Billion annually. The company is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI) and was incubated by PayPal.

