CarzSo forms an advisory board; appoints Bhawna Agarwal as board member

Pre-owned cars start-up CarzSo has announced the creation of an external advisory board with the appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as their new advisory board member to accelerate the company’s expansion plans and strengthen business strategy. In January, the auto tech start-up appointed Gaurav Suneja to their advisory board for scaling business and expanding to newer markets. As per the company, this recent development would further put emphasis on scaling up and driving growth strategy into multiple geographies. “With Agarwal’s business acumen, leadership skills and vast experience, we hope to propel CarzSo to new business heights and drive our growth strategy into newer segments and geographies. We are looking forward to scaling our business operations and accelerating our expansion plans to help transform the retail auto industry,” Vaibhav Sharma, founder and CEO, CarzSo, said.

With over 20 years of experience, Bhawna Agarwal has worked with some of the leading media houses and start-ups in India. She has held several leadership and founding roles at leading platforms like NDTV gadgets, Yatra.com and Times Internet where she launched and scaled new businesses. Her core expertise has been around scaling up and building sustainable value especially in the digital space. She is currently serving on the advisory board of several leading companies helping accelerate their journey to commercial success.

“I am looking forward to bringing fresh perspective and insights to the founding team to augment their reach in their various endeavours as they continue to grow so they can deliver a high-value proposition for this massive market which is largely underserved,” Bhawna Agarwal stated.CarzSo.com is a virtual pre-owned car showroom. Incepted in 2019, CarzSo.com offers virtual reality experience through its virtual showroom.

