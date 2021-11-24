Carysil rolls out new campaign #TheHeartOfMyHome featuring Vaani Kapoor

The campaign with Vaani Kapoor is all about making every kitchen space #TheHeartOfMyHome.

Carysil has partnered with Vaani Kapoor to introduce the all-new built-in kitchen appliances collection in a 360-degree campaign #TheHeartOfMyHome. This campaign unveils a new range of built-in appliances of Carysil.

After observing the increasing demand in the Indian market for beautiful and intelligent homes, the company felt it was the right time to bring in the much-required futuristic experience, Chirag Parekh, chairman and managing director, Acrysil Limited, said. “Creating built-in appliances for a holistic kitchen experience will give our customers a chance to not only up the ante functionally but also create a space for engagement beyond function to deliver memorable experiences in the kitchen space. The campaign with Vaani Kapoor is all about that and making every kitchen space #TheHeartOfMyHome. We, as a brand, are always introducing products that meet modern demands and also dictate the trend curve of the future. Combining our strength of technology, materials and design we believe this launch is definitely the kitchen of the future for any Indian home,” he added.

The Indian modular kitchen market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR through FY2027 while the kitchen appliances market is expected to exceed $6 billion by 2027. Unlike freestanding appliances, built-in appliances are both physically and visually integrated into the cabinetry around them. In 2019, the global built-in kitchen appliances market was worth $6,781.3 million. The market is expected to reach $10,310 million by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026.

