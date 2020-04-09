Cartoon Network to air home-grown comedy ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’

Premiering on April 18, the show will be aired everyday at 10:30 am and 7:30 pm in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

To keep kids entertained while at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, Cartoon Network has rolled out its home-grown comedy show ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’. Premiering on April 18, the show will be aired everyday at 10:30 am and 7:30 pm in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. “As Cartoon Network becomes the new home for ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’, the show will be launched with extensive promotions on social media and digital avenues,” the company said in a statement.

The show ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’ follows the adventures and capers of 10-year-old Budhdeb and Badrinath. Thick as thieves, they inevitably find themselves at the center of all the trouble. It showcases the antics and school life of the two friends. The animated television series is directed by Aashish Mall, Mayank Patel and Avinash Walzade.

According to Abhishek Dutta, network head, Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia, the channel’s portfolio is packed with shows from different genres that appeal to every fan. “We had a need-gap in that genre and we found Bandbudh aur Budbak to be the best fit for our channel,” he added.

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data kids’ as schools are shut and the kids are staying at home, the channels catering to kids content are experiencing a viewership spike as well. kids channels are trailing right behind news amid the lockdown.

Found in 1992, Cartoon Network is an American cable television channel owned by Warner Brothers Entertainment, a division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.The channel broadcasts animated television series, mostly children’s programming, ranging from action to animated comedy. The channel hosts many shows such as Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Roll No. 21, The Amazing World of Gumball and Adventure Time, and We Bare Bears.

Read Also: General news category and movies lead the viewership on TV between March 28 – April 3, 2020: BARC-Nielsen Report