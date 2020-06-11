Cartoon Network and POGO roll out DIY projects under new digital campaign

Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld initiatives add some seasonal fun for families stuck at home.

Cartoon Network and POGO are celebrating the summer season by launching month-long digital campaigns. Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld initiatives aim at piquing family fun through do-it-yourself (DIY) projects. During these unprecedented times, it’s a great time for parents to have fun together with their children with Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head, Cartoon Network and POGO, said. “Along with the launch of new shows, we wanted to capture imaginations with unique digital-led activations. These multi-platform campaigns have been designed around our most popular shows – like We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Grizzy and The Lemmings and Mr. Bean – to bring fans even closer to their favourite characters,” he added.

According to the company, the on-going #CNHomeFun campaign on Cartoon Network’s Facebook page has received an overwhelming response from fans for its art, craft, and fitness activities. These videos feature much-loved toons from popular shows like the newly launched Bandbudh aur Budbak, and other hits such as Dexter’s Laboratory, We Bare Bears and The Powerpuff Girls. Viewers can choose from myriad tutorial options including ‘Learn to Draw Dexter’, ‘Exercise with Ice Bear’, ‘Push Ups with Gumball’, and ‘PPG Race DIY’.

POGO, on the other hand, launched its #WeForTheWorld initiative on May 31, 2020, on its Facebook page with a heartwarming video emphasising solidarity and togetherness. Through its inspiring lyrics, ‘Hum sab saath toh nahi… Phir bhi hum sab ek saath hai’ (Despite the distance, we are still together) the video reminds fans and parents that no matter the distance, we are all in it together. The video is promoted on-air and through POGO’s digital channels.

#WeForTheWorld will also feature fun and stimulating activities on its social pages, like ‘Paper Cup Magic Fun with Mr. Bean’, ‘DIY POGO Bookmarks’, ‘DIY Race with Grizzy and the Lemmings’. To further boost the initiative, POGO will collaborate with popular influencers.

