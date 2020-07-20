CARS24’s new campaign features MS Dhoni playing multiple roles

The integrated campaign has been launched across multiple mediums

Tech-enabled used-car company CARS24 has launched a new campaign with cricketer and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni that highlights a way of selling cars directly to genuine customers. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the integrated campaign has been launched across multiple mediums.

“Selling a car can be a laborious and time-consuming task that not only takes several weeks of effort to close a deal but involves numerous calls and haggling for price. CARS24’s campaign focuses on the benefits of getting a genuine verified customer to the interested seller and ensuring transparent, direct interaction between the two parties. It strengthens the brand’s visibility and inspires trust among its customers,” the company said in an official statement.

The film features cricketer MS Dhoni playing multiple characters – that of a seller as well as of an interested buyer. According to the company, the campaign intends to capture the problems related to the authenticity of a potential customer faced by sellers when selling their car. As per Nida Naushad, brand head, CARS24, this is the brand’s second campaign with MS Dhoni and after the success of Dhoni Review System, the company has even higher hopes for the new one. “This campaign highlights that customers no longer have to go through the hassles of looking for the right buyer for their car and also focuses on the benefits of selling directly to the end customer; hence it gives our customers the best of both worlds,” she added further.

In our first initiative for Cars 24, we spotted a unique problem – that sellers often don’t realise buyers are right around where they are, closer to them than they think, Janmenjoy Mohanty, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas said. “And we got Dhoni to play on the front foot, showing second-hand car sellers that Cars 24 was indeed the best place to meet those buyers, directly,” he explained.

