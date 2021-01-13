CARS24 rolls out new digital film to celebrate Pongal

The campaign takes viewers on a visual roller coaster ride of celebrating emotions and togetherness

CARS24, the online transaction platform for pre-owned vehicles, has rolled out a new digital film on its social media platforms, to celebrate the first day of Pongal festival, Bhogi. In line with the brand story, the festival brings people together with their families as they discard unwanted household articles and goods to pave the way for a brighter future. The film is being promoted on CARS24’s social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The campaign film shows people happily tapping their hands on the tune of a jingle. The hands are seen drumming on different types of cars, building synonymity with the brand’s feature of providing its customers with the option to sell a range of cars at CARS24. The campaign takes viewers on a visual roller coaster ride of celebrating emotions and togetherness.

CARS24’s presence expands across the length and breadth of the country and to foster the culture of inclusivity and build a brand relevant to its audience, we believe that it is very important for us to celebrate such festivals and ride the emotion of joy as our customers and their families, Nida Naushad, head of brand, CARS24, said. “The film beautifully crafts the narrative with keeping the theme of Bhogi festival encouraging people to replace/upgrade their old cars. The storytelling and the creative treatment has been kept high on auditory sensations to build a festive joy and emotion,” she added further on the launch of the campaign.

For SR Aanand, regional head-South, CARS24, the film, on account of Bhogi, perfectly fits the narrative of the brand and is a way of asking consumers to join in the celebration.

