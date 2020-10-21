CARS24 launches new ad campaign ‘Duniya Boli Lagayegi’

The ad film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

CARS24 has launched a new campaign ‘Duniya Boli Lagayegi’ to empower sellers with a wide network of buyers and complete support. Released with an aim to highlight the network that CARS24 has across the country and its Unique Bidding System, the ad film is launched on the television and on social media pages of CARS24 including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The ad film features a car owner asking his ‘Mamaji’ to help him sell his car. While the ‘Mamaji’ did manage to line up a queue of limited prospective buyers with limited options for the car, a CARS24 executive hops into the pictures helping the car owner with multiple buyers from different parts of the country ensuring full responsibility of driving the conversations with all the buyers. The ad film highlights the strong network of genuine buyers at CARS24 platform and its ‘Unique Bidding System’ that will help sellers fetch the ‘Best Deal’.

According to Nida Naushad, head of brand, CARS24, for most of us, our cars are our prized possessions — we care for it and maintain it well and eventually, when the time comes to part ways with it, the least that is expected is to get a decent buck for it. “Our Unique Bidding System revolutionizes the car selling process by providing the seller access to tens of thousands of genuine buyers from across India; all of whom are lining up for a chance to buy your car with their winning bid. This entire system empowers the seller and guarantees them a best deal every single time,” she added.

The edge that CARS24 has over the competition is its Unique Bidding System where a car seller gets bids from all over the country ensuring the best price, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy (North) said. “The bidding and the scale at which it operates amazed us, and we wanted to capture that very scale in the simplest manner possible. This is when we came up with the thought, “Duniya Boli Lagayegi”, and demonstrated it with the visual idea of a never-ending queue that goes all over the country. The idea not only helped us in putting the car seller in the position of power but also shows the simplicity with which a car can be sold on our platform,” she stated further.

Read Also: Johnson’s Baby rolls out a new campaign for Cottontouch range

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook