Carry My Pet unveils a video campaign #LetsCoExistTogether

Delhi-based pet transportation brand, Carry My Pet has rolled out a video campaign #LetsCoExistTogether on their social media handles in order to advocate a safe place for pet play and social engagement. The campaign #LetsCoExistTogether aims to advocate pets and humans’ coexistence, the company said in an official statement.

According to the company, pet parents often face opposition from neighbours for the alleged menace created by their furry babies. “In fact, many cases of violence toward pet parents and animal cruelty are being reported on a daily basis,” the company added further in a statement. To address this crucial problem, Carry My Pet recently launched a video campaign to advocate peace, love, and understanding between pet parents and society.

The campaign focused on how animals are also a part of society as any human and must be treated fairly and kindly. Animals are an essential part of the close-knit and intimate social structure and often act as loyal guardians, companions, playmates, friends, and therapists. Given how they play a significant role in our society, it is crucial to treat them with the dignity and respect they deserve, the company added.

Carry My Pet, through this video, is urging pet parents and society as a whole to accept pets and treat them with respect while requesting everyone to take a pledge to coexist together.

An initiative of DBB Worldwide Private Limited, Carry My Pet is a pet transportation expert that specialises in the transfer of pets domestically and internationally. Transferring pets is a lengthy procedure, involving a lot of certification, but the team at Carry My Pet provides a transfer to help pets have a wonderful travel experience. Their services also include boarding and quarantine accommodation for pets without any compromise on safety and comfort, microchipping for pets and rabies titre test.

