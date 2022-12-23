Carry My Pet launches #SweatersAllTheWay Christmas campaign

Relocation company Carry My Pet has rolled out its Christmas campaign with the aim of providing stray dogs with sweaters this winter. As a part of the campaign, the company claimed that it conducted a drive where its employees donated their old jackets and sweaters to create dog sweaters.

While people stay at home and snuggle with our pets, providing them all the comfort and love they deserve, including sweaters, warm food, and comfortable bedding, there’s another section of society that gets ignored, Aamir Islam, co-founder, Carry My Pet, said. “Our Christmas campaign is aligned to make people aware that strays lack even basic winter necessities like a sweater. We are trying to imbibe a sense of awareness not just in the pet lovers but everyone to use their unwanted clothes for a greater good by helping the stray dogs out on the street this winter,” he added.

According to the company, its initiative is aimed at raising awareness among people to think about the strays as it will not only protect them from the chilly weather but also reduce the risk of getting injured.

