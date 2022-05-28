Carmesi’s new campaign aims to start a conversation about transgender who menstruate

Feminine hygiene and women’s wellness brand Carmesi, is celebrating Menstrual Hygiene Day by driving education about menstrual health and hygiene amongst all #HumansWhoPeriod. Carmesi talks about a menstrual matter that often goes unnoticed – Menstruation in Trans Men. In partnership with Anurag Chauhan, founder, Humans for Humanity, Carmesi sheds light on the emotional trauma, social stigma, and lack of resources and representation for menstruating trans men.

“As a brand, Carmesi aims to empower all humans who period, because no person with periods should be held back, just because they menstruate. Unfortunately, the stigma around menstruation is even greater for the transgender community. We hope to drive a foundation of change through education and awareness around the topic and create a more inclusive environment for all humans who period,” Tanvi Johri, co-founder, Carmesi, said.

As per the company, while there has been a rise in the conversation about periods in the mainstream media over the past few years, the focus has always been on women. “Carmesi strongly believes that discussions on periods need to include the plight of every menstruator, beyond their gender. The brand believes that all #HumansWhoPeriod deserve to be treated with dignity. With an informative and compelling video on their Instagram channel, Carmesi invites people to learn about #HumansWhoPeriod, understand the challenges faced by these menstruators, and kickstart conversations to de-gender periods,” it added.

