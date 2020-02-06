Carmesi takes to Instagram to launch its latest campaign ‘The Period Girl’

Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs towards a social initiative called Unified In Red.

Carmesi has launched its awareness campaign titled ‘The Period Girl’. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the campaign depicts underprivileged girls on periods, frame by frame, highlighting how life should not stop when periods start. Carmesi will use a social media platform such as Instagram to spread awareness. Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs towards a social initiative called Unified In Red. They organise workshops on Menstrual health for underprivileged girls. They donate pads to girls in need, educate them about their bodies, teach them good hygiene practices and encourage open conversations around menstruation. Every pack of Carmesi bought goes into funding these activities.

For Tanvi Johri, founder, Carmesi, the campaign is a beautiful depiction of a rather painful reality. To see the Period Girl in all her childhood innocence, being crippled by something as basic as periods touches a chord in people. “It forms an instant connect with the viewer. Moreover, it gives the viewer an opportunity to help keep her going by directing them to our social initiative – Unified In Red, by educating them about the efforts we have undertaken to make period positivity a reality,” she added.

FCB Ulka Delhi is crafted the creatives for the campaign and Surjo Dutt, national creative director, FCB Ulka believes it’s a great way to start an Instagram only CSR awareness campaign.

“Instagram Stories could be put to good use. So we created Story frames like stop-motion animation frames. Tapping on could make the Period Girl keep moving on, so that she doesn’t stop when her periods start. Its engaging and yet cause centric,” Anusheela Saha, group creative director, FCB Ulka, said.

