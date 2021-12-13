Careernet unveils new corporate brand identity

The company has realigned its core brand values and identity

Talent solutions provider Careernet has unveiled its new corporate brand identity. The company has realigned its core brand values and identity to reiterate Careernet’s reliability, consumer trustworthiness and transparency in processes, it said in a statement. It has also revamped its logo and website design. “Careernet through its new positioning statement “We Make It Happen” holds the reliability and promise of accessing the right talent pool for the right opportunities which has become our calling card,” Anshuman Das, CEO and co-Founder, Careernet, said.

Through this rebranding, Careernet aims to maintain its 20 years of legacy in the recruitment industry in the coming years, Das noted. “Due to the trust and long-term relationships that we have established with organizations, we are able to understand their requirements and ‘make it happen’ for them each time. From finding the most passionate individual to looking for an entire team, we are adept at helping organisations find the best talent, discover markets, start businesses and scale up,” he added further.

The rebranding has been announced at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings by leveraging technology and digital means to make talent solutions happen for its clients. It aims to continue providing holistic talent solutions to talent acquisition heads of large organisations across various sectors such as tech, IT Services, e-commerce, GIC, engineering, manufacturing, FMCG, retail, BFSI, global talent acquisition heads and CHROs of large firms, among others.

As part of the rebranding initiative, the company has attempted to build a multi-layered meaning for its logo with the first yellow graphic depicting a smiling emoticon as well as the letter ‘c.’ The blue, which is seamlessly integrated with the structure of the letter ‘n,’ represents the human connection, it said. Moreover, it has also updated its online experience for the users.

Read Also: NODWIN Gaming acquires 10% stake in Rusk Media

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook