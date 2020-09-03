Care Health Insurance rolls out new TV campaign to reassure clients after name change

The campaign aims to reassure customers and other stakeholders that the company’s quality services and product offerings remain unchanged

As part of its rebranding efforts, Religare Health Insurance which revamped itself as Care Health Insurance earlier this week, has launched its first television campaign post the name change. Conceptualised by Hakuhodo Lync, the campaign aims to reassure customers and other stakeholders that the company’s quality services and product offerings remain unchanged.

Like before, Care Health Insurance will keep investing in effective deployment of technology for delivering excellence in customer servicing, product innovation and value-for-money services, the company said in a statement.

Set in a hospital corridor, the TVC aims to build confidence among the viewers as it exhibits the Company’s formidable claims settled record, alluding to the biggest moment of truth for customers. The intent in rolling out the TVC immediately after the rebranding is to reassure customers and other stakeholders that only our brand name has changed while everything about the organization remains the same, Paritosh Kataria, marketing head – Care Health Insurance said. “The Company continues being run by strong fundamentals and its founding management team. Customers can rest assured that Care Health Insurance’s core value of customer-centricity is unchanged,” he added further on the campaign.

According to Elvis Sequeira, chief operating officer, Hakuhodo Lync, the company’s endeavour through this simple and focused campaign is to send out a message of confidence, trust and support to people seeking a health guarantee for themselves and their loved ones with the gentle reassurance that the ‘Care’ in the name is not just a word but a commitment we live by.

Read Also: Star Sports promotes Dream11 IPL 2020 with its latest ‘Ek Saath Waali Baat’ campaign

Read Also: Srija Chatterjee quits Publicis Worldwide India as MD



Read Also: Embassy Group’s Vineet Singh on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook