CarDekho launches its new campaign with brand ambassador Akshay Kumar

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett

Auto-tech company CarDekho has launched its new ad campaign with the tagline ‘bharosa kar ke dekho’. The campaign features brand ambassador Akshay Kumar and is conceptualised by Leo Burnett. It will go live on March 26, during the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The campaign will be promoted across national and regional television channels, OTT platforms and the company’s digital media platforms.

Through the TVC, the company highlights the importance of trust and convenience of selling one’s car from their home. In the campaign, the actor dons the role of a father, who is selling his car without missing out on life’s precious moments. The TVC shows that the company helps people sell their cars from home, ensuring that they don’t skip quality time with their loved ones. The brand aims to strengthen its connection with audiences, through the campaign, as the world is getting back to normalcy after the pandemic. The TVC touches upon the value system of an average Indian family and strikes a chord with the audience through the actor’s appeal across the country.

The objective of the campaign is to showcase how CarDekho brings convenience by helping people sell their cars from the comfort of their homes, Charu Kishnani, senior VP, marketing, CarDekho, said. “The actor’s charisma is a good fit for CarDekho, a company that strives to make life easier and better. The advertisement is featuring a unique bond between father and daughter and highlighting a true experience of selling a car with CarDekho. With this new TVC, we are looking to replicate the success story we scripted earlier and hope customers will reinstate their trust in us,” she added.

