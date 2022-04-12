CarDekho appoints Sharad Saxena as the CEO

CarDekho Group has appointed Sharad Saxena as CEO for the used car business. In his new role, Saxena will oversee the pan-India used car business. He will also be responsible for team development and will work towards strengthening the organisation’s business offering through retail and dealer relationships. Operating out of the company’s Gurugram office, he will report to Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group.

For Jain, Saxena’s proven track record of scaling up varied businesses profitably in demanding circumstances, team development and strategic thinking will be immensely beneficial as CarDekho embarks on its next growth phase. “His deep knowledge and expertise will enable us to supercharge the used car business while we continue delighting our customers,” he stated.

With more than 16 years of experience in various organisations across a wide range of sectors, Saxena has built and worked with several high-performing teams and businesses. He is a business leader with expertise in strategic business management, large scale business transformation, and people leadership. In his previous stint, he was working with McKinsey & Co. India office as a senior advisor, serving pharma and healthcare clients on business strategy, commercial excellence, and digital transformation. Before McKinsey, he was working as the chief operating officer (COO) at OYO Rooms for their hotels franchise business in South Asia. His other professional experience spans different marquee organisations such as ITC Limited, Max Healthcare, and Ranbaxy, in various strategic capacities.

“The CarDekho Group has achieved several milestones in the recent past. I look forward to being a part of the CarDekho group and working with the team to provide exceptional experience to our customers, execute the organisation’s growth plans and create exponential value for all the stakeholders,” Saxena added.

