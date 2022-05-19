CarDekho appoints Parthasarathy V S as an independent director

CarDekho Group has appointed Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivas as an independent director. The appointment is in line with the company’s objective of strengthening its board and overall corporate governance within the CarDekho Group. The company is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next 12-14 months.

“His diversified rich experience will help us further strengthen corporate governance as we prepare for our IPO and the next phase of growth,” Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO, CarDekho Group, said.

Srinivas currently serves as the non-executive non-independent vice-chairman of Allcargo Logistics Limited, an independent director of recently listed Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Imperial Auto Industries Limited, IAI Industries Limited, Greencell Mobility Private Limited, and serves as director of Rudi Multi Trading Company Limited, Kids Clinic India Limited (Cloudnine) and ECU Worldwide. He is also the chairman nominee on the board of governance at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE).

With over 36 years of experience in various globally reputed organisations across a wide range of sectors, he has built several high performing teams and businesses. Srinivas is a seasoned business leader and has worked with the Mahindra Group in leadership position for more than two decades and with Xerox for 14 years.

He has, in the past, held several industry forum positions as a chairman of sustainable council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) – 2021, president – Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (2019-2020), chairman of Association of Finance Profession of India (AFPI) (2015-2020), besides working closely with Ministry of Finance through CFO Board, and on global advisory boards for CISCO/ SAP.

“CarDekho’s enduring vision, unparalleled track record and leadership position across various technology driven auto solutions have given it a great position in the market across India and abroad. I look forward to contribute in building on this success further,” Srinivas stated.

Read Also: Marvel Studios signs 20-year deal to license Stan Lee’s name and likeness for future projects

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook