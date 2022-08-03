CaratLane rolls out Raksha Bandhan campaign

Omni-channel jewellery brand CaratLane has launched a campaign highlighting the different unique bonds that siblings share, on the occasion of Rakhi. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by BBH India (part of Publicis Groupe India).

For Avnish Anand, COO and co-founder, CaratLane, it’s a universal fact that no two sibling bonds are the same. “Every relationship is unique and is threaded by different memories that makes it so special. We wanted to capture the essence of this uniqueness through our campaign, inspired by our own lives and that of our customers. We’ve seen how our customers want to gift jewellery to make it extra special, memorable for a lifetime and something that symbolises the bond they share with each other,” he added.

This campaign is built on the brand’s strategy to identify the more micro reasons or occasions within the larger gifting contexts. CaratLane has known from multiple customer stories that rakhi is special to different siblings for different reasons. They could be in different countries, they could be sisters or they could be celebrating Rakhi together for the first time. In such highly emotional contexts, the brother or the sister want their sibling to feel on top of the world, making jewellery even more integral to the gifting thought.

Drawing from the multiple #MyCaratLane stories received over the years, CaratLane wants to showcase jewellery as a memorable gifting option that not only can be worn every day and stays with a person for a long time, but will also create a long lasting and special memory in the minds of the customers. “We wanted to go beyond the traditional idea of protection that most Raksha Bandhan campaigns talk about and celebrate the many facets that make sibling relationships so beautiful and like no other. Whether it’s Love-hate Bandhan, Midnight maggi Bandhan, Nautanki Bandhan or Secrets ki Rakha Bandhan, there’s a special CaratLane gift to mark every special Bandhan. Casting real siblings instead of actors (for some of the pieces) makes this campaign extra special,” Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India, stated.

CaratLane – a Tanishq Partnership was founded in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan. With the new-age woman as a muse, the design philosophy at CaratLane aims to make jewellery that makes the wearer ‘feel’ beautiful, and draws out her compelling individuality, inner confidence and self-esteem. With a strategic investment from Titan Company Limited, CaratLane is now partnered with Tanishq and has over 100 stores across the country.

