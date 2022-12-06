CaratLane rolls out its #SolidAsASolitaire campaign

Jewellery brand CaratLane has rolled out its #SolidAsASolitaire campaign to talk about celebrating life’s milestones and achievements, with a solitaire.

CaratLane has understood that from many customer stories and interactions, solitaires play a big role in helping customers mark their milestones and significant moments, Jennifer Pandya, vice president, marketing, CaratLane, said. “#SolidAsASolitaire is conceived from numerous such stories that we want to celebrate. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase CaratLane as a primary destination for solitaires for everyone who wants to mark their milestones forever,” she added.

According to the company, CaratLane solitaires are available at any of the over 160 stores across India or via the official website, the company claimed. These designs are also accessible through CaratLane Try At Home feature.

