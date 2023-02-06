CaratLane kickstarts new ‘Khul ke karo express’ campaign for Valentine’s Day

CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand, has launched a new campaign “Khul ke karo express” for Valentine’s Day. The campaign demonstrates multiple stories inspired by real CaratLane customers sharing their emotions, a statement from the company said.

The company said that it is also focusing on other emerging areas like mother-daughter gifting, self-gifting, and sibling-gifting, besides spouse gifting, which forms a majority of the gifting orders during Valentine’s Day.

The campaign video showcases the roller coaster dynamic between a father and daughter, the unsaid love story of a husband and wife, and the affection shared by a son and mother. The video captures the narrative of how sometimes we are caught in the monotony of life and miss expressing our love to our loved ones.

“Our consumers tell us that the biggest payoff while gifting is the joy and happiness they see on the receiver’s face when they unbox the gift. Through this campaign, we have tried to capture these emotions, joy, happiness, and excitement – to encourage everyone to express their emotions.” said Jennifer Pandya, VP marketing, CaratLane.

The #KhulKeKaroExpress campaign has been conceptualised and executed by “BBH India (a Publicis Groupe agency)”. Further, the brand has also introduced an exclusive message card in their gift box. This card has a QR code to add a personalised message, integrated with AR activation in-stores.

“In a technologically advanced world, it’s refreshing to take a moment and show the old-school way. We want to elevate the feeling of gifting by focusing on the moment of gifting; of looking into someone’s eyes and expressing what you feel unabashed and at the same time see the emotions of the receiver. Hence, the thought of #KhulKeKaroExpress was born.” Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India said.

