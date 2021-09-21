Carat India bags media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics

The account was won following a comprehensive competitive pitch process, the agency said in a statement

Carat, the media agency from the house of dentsu India, has bagged the media mandate for beauty brand SUGAR Cosmetics. The account was won following a comprehensive competitive pitch process, the agency said in a statement.

As per the mandate, the agency will oversee media strategy, planning and buying for the total portfolio of SUGAR Cosmetics. “Carat is committed to creating meaningful end-to-end media solutions through data-driven marketing, and to further accelerate the brand’s growth journey. As a team, we are excited to get this opportunity to work with a brand that is loved by the women of today,” Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said.

“Carat came highly recommended to us. Their strategic thinking, experience, and efficiencies stood out. Partnering with them on our media strategy is reassuring, given their data-driven approach in meeting our brand goals. The beauty industry is ever-changing and we at SUGAR Cosmetics always like to stay ahead of the curve. As a brand leader, it is my topmost priority to ensure that we keep evolving our strategies to meet consumer requirements. I hope our new association with Carat will help us in this journey of keeping up with consumer trends and stay relevant in the industry,” Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics stated, on the association.

SUGAR Cosmetics is a premium beauty brand in India. Crafted in facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its products in lips, eyes, face, nails and skin categories across the world. As per the company, it is rapidly scaling its physical presence with over 10,000 retail outlets as of 2020 across more than 130 cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

Read Also: All online games are not gambling: Karnataka government misses the point

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook