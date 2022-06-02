Carat India bags media mandate for Croma

dentsu India’s media agency Carat has bagged the media mandate for Croma, the Indian retail chain of consumer electronics and durables from the house of Infiniti Retail. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

“We are expanding our presence in India by strengthening our omnichannel proposition with digital initiatives and aggressive store expansion plans. We look forward to working with Carat India as our media planning partner to further build on the Croma brand,” Shibashish Roy, chief business officer (e-commerce and marketing), Croma – Infiniti Retail added on the association.

As part of the mandate, Carat India will oversee the brand’s media planning and buying rights (traditional and digital). The agency will also partner with the larger teams at dentsu India to drive the full-funnel marketing needs of the client, further driving outcome-based solutions for the next phase of their exponential growth, keeping customers at the core of its planning and execution.

For Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, the agency is backed by a consumer understanding proprietary framework, Designing for People (DFP), which is strong and always relevant. “It is inspired by design thinking which enables us to help brands with an in-depth understanding of their consumers. Our single-source consumer-connected system is the key differentiator in the Indian market. It has the ability to drive full-funnel client outcomes. Our ability to stay ahead of the curve in the tools and tech space by showcasing a unified holistic view of the consumers has been a key tenet that helped us clinch the business,” she stated.

