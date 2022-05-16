Carat India appoints Vasim Rakhangi as AVP of strategy

dentsu India’s media agency Carat India has appointed Vasim Rakhangi as associate vice president – strategy for North and East. With this appointment, Carat aims to continue to accelerate its transformation of the agency across India, as it looks to bring focus on its designing for people proposition. In his new role, Rakhangi will be responsible for delivering integrated media strategy to the agency’s existing clients across the regions.

According to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India, Rakhangi’s experience will help the agency’s clients demystify the complex digital media landscape. “One of his focus areas will be, to translate the disruption of video and the future of measurement to the consumers’ dynamically changing needs and, how the role of data, privacy, and technology impact their business. Rakhangi’s duties in Carat India’s North market will include Phillip’s domestic appliances, Microsoft, Mastercard, Havells, and the DS Group, amongst others. He will also work with the agency’s local teams to drive growth for both North and East markets,” she stated.

Vasim Rakhangi has over 11 years of experience in media and research. He has led multiple brands on integrated media strategies that focus on both traditional as well as digital media. Prior to this, Rakhangi has worked for conglomerates in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector such as Mondelez, GCPL, Marico as well as broadcasters Star Plus and Star Sports.

With the kind of transformation taking place within the media landscape in India, Carat’s framework seamlessly blends in with the rapidly changing environment, Vasim Rakhangi said. “Carat has always focused on building deeper relationships between people and brands in order to design campaigns which truly resonate with people and drive impactful results for clients,” he added.

