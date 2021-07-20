Carat India appoints Avilash Chakraborty as associate vice president, strategy

Armed with more than 13 years of experience, Chakraborty has worked with advertising and media companies such as JWT, Y&R and Cheil

Media agency Carat has appointed Avilash Chakraborty as associate vice president (AVP), strategy. In his new role, Chakraborty will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and will lead the communication strategy for the agency, nationally.

Chakraborty will also help drive the ‘Designing for People’ (DFP) framework inspired by Design Thinking from the house of Carat and work closely with the office leads on the agency’s existing and new business development initiatives, the company said in a statement.

Armed with more than 13 years of experience, Chakraborty has worked with advertising and media companies such as JWT, Y&R and Cheil. He has led various strategy functions in Mindshare – North and East. He has worked across areas in innovation and content strategy, integrated media strategy, communications strategy and strategic partnerships. He has also been part of The Walt Disney Company where he established and led multi-platform strategic partnerships for the National Geographic brand in India.

Throughout his career, Chakraborty has led communication and media mandates for several brands namely – Pepsico (Portfolio), GSK, Yum Restaurants, Volvo, Motorola, ITC, Tata Steel, Emami, Honda, Apollo Tyres, Make In India, Lufthansa and Swatch Group, among others.

“Avilash brings with him a wealth of experience across creative, media and content. As we drive growth for Carat India, we needed to bring in talent that can truly transform the agency offering, and drive integrated communication planning. Avilash, with his strong strategic bent of mind and diverse experience, will work with the newly formed central strategy function at Carat and lead communication planning for the agency,” Kotwani said.

“Carat is a powerhouse when it comes to some of the best-in-class strategic frameworks, brand planning products, and proprietary audience insight tools that exist in the market today. Moreover, the tight-knit integrated ecosystem of dentsu India across media, digital, performance, OOH, marketing effectiveness and creative agencies, make it perfectly poised to cater to the ever dynamic and agile marketing needs of clients. I am looking forward to being a part of Carat’s growth story under Anita’s leadership in India and partnering with clients in placing their brands at the helm of culture, consumer, and context,” Chakraborty added.

