Capri Loans associates with Bengal Warriors as an associate sponsor in Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Capri Loans has announced its partnership as an associate sponsor with Bengal Warriors. The partnership will see Capri logo on the back of jersey.

Our decision to associate with Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) aligns with our objective to nurture and grow the traditional sport in its mainstay markets and create a sports ecosystem that promotes hidden talents from every nook of the country, Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital Limited, said. “Kabaddi is an authentic Indian sport. Since its inaugural season, Pro Kabaddi League has built tremendous success and remarkably bought the sport to the mainstream from the hinterland niche. The league has genuinely transformed Kabaddi into a sport enjoyed by every audience. We see great potential in reaching a maximum audience in metros and tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Our experience with other homegrown sports tournaments gives us confidence that PKL will do wonders for the much-loved traditional sports in its 2022 edition,” he added further.

“With the ninth season of Vivo PKL getting underway, the sport has begun to attain a certain maturity and is becoming a vehicle for many new categories. Bengal Warriors, which is over of the founding franchises is proud at this association for it opens up a new category and look forward to a lasting association,” Sandip Tarkas, CEO, Bengal Warriors, stated.

