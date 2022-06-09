Capri Global ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador

Capri Global has brought actor Pankaj Tripathi on board as the brand ambassador. As part of the two-year association, he will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness about the products and services through direct consumer outreach programs.

According to Rajesh Sharma, director, Capri Global, the regional connection coupled with the immense popularity of Pankaj Tripathi will help the company create solid footholds and increase brand recall as well as market share. “As we are growing, the group aims to reinforce brand equity and strengthen brand recall in rural India. Hailing from rural India, Tripathi has started his journey from the grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He represents our key customers’ aspirations who want to start from scratch and envision achieving success. We believe he is a good match for our brand advocacy. Our customer segment would be able to relate with him and understand the importance of struggle and fame in their life,” he added.

Capri Global Group’s interest varies across sectors through its subsidiary companies. The Group Company, Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and has recently launched a gold loan product to meet the credit requirement of low-to-medium income households. CGCL aims to build a gold loan book size of Rs 8,000 crore and expand its network with 1,500 branch locations over the next five years. Due to the trust, transparency, and credibility it has built amongst rural and semi-urban customers; the Group is growing exponentially, Pankaj Tripathi said. “I believe the company can take credit products and services to every nook and corner of the country. They are truly setting a benchmark and constantly reaching for higher success, which is a personal representation for everything I believe in and hope to achieve,” he stated.

