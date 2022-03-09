Capri Global acquires franchise in UAE’s T20 League

UAE’s T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event

Capri Global has forayed into cricket by acquiring a franchise in UAE’s T20 league. “Our foray into sports franchising allows Capri Global to leverage on the passion that Indian audience has for cricket. We see great synergy coming through this alliance, including a host of exciting moments that are set to elevate the cricketing experience for our Indian audience at the global platform. We believe that the land of opportunity through its sports IP has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE,” Rajesh Sharma, managing director of Capri Global Capital Limited said.

Capri Global Group’s interest varies across sectors through its subsidiaries. Key ventures of the Group are non-banking financial company (NBFC), stressed assets fund (SAF) and sports venture.“To have a partner who is acknowledged as one of India’s leading investment bankers, buying into the UAE’s T20 vision and investing into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of UAE’s T20 League’s business model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events,” Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE’s T20 League chairman and vice chairman Emirates Cricket Board stated.

“An investment professional like Rajesh Sharma has chosen to partner with the UAE’s T20 League. This is a resounding thumbs up to the unique opportunity that UAE’s T20 league offers,” Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary Emirates Cricket Board, added.

UAE’s T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. Reliance Industries Limited, Lancer Capital, the GMR Group and Capri Global have acquired a team each in UAE’s T20 League.

