Capital A appoints Aswani Chaitanya as VP of investments

Capital A, a venture fund for early-stage startups, has appointed Aswani Chaitanya as its vice president of Investments. As per the company, in his new role, he will spearhead investments and build the portfolio management team within Capital A.

With over over 15 years of corporate experience, Chaitanya has worked across companies, including Wipro, Deutsche Bank, and Goldman Sachs. He debutted as an entrepreneur through Timios, a healthy snack brand for kids, which raised funding from marquee investors. After scaling the venture, he eventually divested controlling stakes in the company to take up his new role at Capital A.

Sharing his views, Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital A said, “At Capital-A, we have strived to work alongside the founders in their startup journey and partake in adding value to the businesses we invest in, this is where Aswani’s experience will help us – as a corporate professional and as well as more recently as a successful startup entrepreneur himself. Aswani will lead Capital A’s portfolio management and I am confident of him being able to contribute towards building a more resilient and growth-oriented startup ecosystem in India.”

Chaitanya is a graduate in electronics and communications.

