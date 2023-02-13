CapGrid announces major leadership overhaul

CapGrid, a B2B cloud manufacturing start-up for the automotive industry, has announced a major leadership overhaul, onboarding professionals for several leadership roles.

CapGrid has named Subhash Khanna as head of the sourcing business and Ankur Gupta to lead the operations division. Mohd. Zumair has been appointed as the head of marketing while Ruchi Rai will oversee HR and Admin. Additionally, Shankar Sharma will be spearheading the sales operations function.

“We are focusing on building upon our existing competence in tech, digital supply network and cloud manufacturing. Onboarding members in our core leadership team will further propel our growth plans and help us in delivering value to our customers.” said Dheeraj Tiwari, founder and CEO, CapGrid.

The latest additions to the team bring significant industry expertise and will support the company’s growth vision, with a prime focus on scaling of operations, sales, marketing, and sourcing verticals and improving HR functions, a statement from the company said.

“CapGrid is aiming to transform the way automotive and industrial manufacturers manage their sourcing and procurement network. The domain expertise that the team brings along is going to be pivotal in the next chapter of our growth story.” said Himanshu Raghuvanshi, founder and COO.

Recently, the company raised series A funding of $7 Million USD from Nexus Venture Partners to strengthen its digital supply network, enhancing its tech competencies and cloud manufacturing capabilities along with the new team expansion.

