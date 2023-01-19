Cantabil expands presence in India, adds 10 new retail outlets to reach 439 mark

Cantabil Retail India has opened 10 new exclusive retail outlets in its bid to expand its retail portfolio. The new apparel and accessories stores have been set up in several states including Nagaland, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

With these additions, the apparel manufacturer and retailer now stands at a 439-store mark across the country.

“In order to ensure the availability of fashion apparel to our customers, we have launched these retail stores spread across key states. Today, we have a very strong presence across the length and breadth of the country, and aim to aggressively expand our retail presence further and achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue over the next few years,” said Deepak Bansal, director, Cantabil Retail India.

The brand has also grown in West India, besides having a strong presence in North India. It is interesting to note that, with a robust growth in demand across fashion apparel, Central India has become a key market for Cantabil over time.

At present, the brand has 27 locations overall, distributed among 22 cities within central India.

Recently, the company launched its new winter and wedding collections, thereby further expanding its product portfolio with the aim of becoming a one-stop shop for apparel needs.

Also Read Rohit Suri calls it a day at Jaguar Land Rover India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook