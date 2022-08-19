Canon unveils ‘The Kathakaar of Life’ campaign on World Photography Day

Canon India has launched a new campaign titled ‘The Kathakaar of Life’ on World Photography Day. The campaign has been customised and sung in nine different regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Assamese.

World Photography Day marks the celebration of photographers who bring forth incredible stories and help us reminisce those for life, Manabu Yamazaki, president and CEO, Canon India said. “The ‘Kathakaar of Life’ campaign celebrates the artist in every photographer and acknowledges the hard work, precision and eye for detail that goes behind bringing moments to life through pictures. The campaign is aimed at striking the right emotional chord with photographers spread across geographies in the most magnetic voice of a child in nine different languages,” he added further.

The campaign aims at creating awareness about Canon’s flagship EOS R System and positions it as every photographer’s quintessential companion to narrate their own personalised stories. Through this campaign, Canon celebrates photographers as superstars who are full of zeal and are out there in the world capturing every story of life; be it that of travel, weddings, fashion, wildlife or celebrations, all made possible with the help of the Kathakaar (EOS R System) to capture memories of a lifetime. Canon has also announced a user generated contest titled ‘Canon Superstar’ on Instagram to run from August 19 to August 25.

“As Indians, we take pride in being a country that is a melting pot of so many diverse cultures and at Canon in turn, we take pride in being a company that enables powerful storytelling for photographers across borders with the best imaging technology. This World Photography Day, we are celebrating not just how much our EOS system has technologically advanced but also photographers who have been with us in this very special journey and reached unimaginable creative possibilities with our imaging technology,” C Sukumaran, senior director – consumer system products and imaging communication business, stated.

