Canon India launches ‘MAKE IT DRAMAGIC’ digital campaign for EOS R6 Mark II

Canon India has launched a new digital film named ‘MAKE IT DRAMAGIC’. According to the company, the campaign was launched to announce the company’s latest product, the ‘EOS R6 Mark II’. The company added that the campaign has been launched across all of Canon India’s social media handles.

The digital film celebrates the spirit of DRAMAGIC that can be brought to reality with our latest product- the EOS R6 Mark II, C Sukumaran, senior director, consumer system products, and imaging communication business, Canon India, said. “At Canon, we believe in creating imaging solutions that push creative boundaries for photographers and filmmakers to capture the extraordinary. The build and features of the product with respect to image quality and post-production speed make it an effortless fit across genres,” he added.

In a company statement, it said that the core thought of the digital film illustrates how a creative professional identifies the drama and the right camera ignites the visual magic to make it an ideal capture. It claims to be a celebration of creativity across genres and the creator’s vision that comes alive with a camera that is best suited for diverse needs.

